Have Fun While You Clean With These Quick-Mop Slippers, Now Over 70% Off

Can’t wait to mop the kitchen floor for the umpteenth time this week? If you’re violently shaking your head, you’re not alone. But let’s face it, this chore isn’t going anywhere, and as much as you hope for it, those kitchen, living room, and bathroom floors aren’t just going to clean themselves.

Before you reach for that dingy old mop and messy bucket of water, you may want to consider a more fun alternative to this mundane task. Say hello to the Lazy Maid Quick-Mop Slippers! These wearable floor-dusters actually clean your floors as you move around, perfect for two-stepping your way to a sparkling clean home.

Super easy to use, these quick-mop slippers can be worn right over your shoes, picking up dirt and dust with every step you take. Great for tile, wood, and vinyl floors, these little guys provide you with a scratch-free, effective cleaning method that’s actually fun. They’re also great to use after coffee or juice spills since they quickly absorb liquid without spreading it around as other traditional mops do.

But don’t worry, if you’re not in the mood for dancing, you can simply put one of the slippers on a regular mop to get the cleaning job done. And if you want to take your mopping to the next level, wear the slippers and use one on the mop simultaneously for a multi-action cleaning extravaganza! All that’s left to do is turn on an awesome playlist and get to work.

In addition to being fun, these cleaning slippers actually make your life a lot easier. That’s because they never require you to bend over, wring out any water, or lug around heavy buckets as other floor-cleaning methods do. In fact, you don’t have to use your hands at all when wearing these things! And when you’re done cleaning with the slippers, simply pop them into the washing machine. It’s as easy as that.

Check out what people are saying about the game-changing quick-mop slippers online!

“The mop slippers were great easy to use but put on shoes on beforehand but it did its purpose.” – Sandra S.

“I like the fact there were 3 pairs; and it can be fun to walk around the house or put it on the end of my swifter sweeper. It’s reusable and I love it!” – Cheryl B.

For a limited time, you can snag a 3-pack of Lazy Maid Quick-Mop Slippers for just $15 bucks down from $60!

Price subject to change.

