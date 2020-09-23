Huge Savings: Get This Spinner Luggage For Over 60% Off

We know all too well that travel can be hectic. Whether you’re flying, driving, or taking the train to your destination, you need a reliable piece of luggage. Fortunately, Samsonite has you covered. Right now, you can get the Samsonsite Winfield Hardside 20-Inch Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels for over 60% off the original price. What a deal!

Get the Samsonsite Winfield Hardside 20-Inch Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels here for only $63.70

This piece of luggage comes in a brushed anthracite color that gives it a sleek look while hiding all scratches. It also comes with a full-zip interior divider and cross straps to increase organization. If you’re anything like me, lugging around heavy suitcases is the worst part of traveling. Weighing only six pounds, this suitcase is extremely lightweight and durable. In the rare instances of workmanship or material defect, Samsonite guarantees this suitcase with a ten year warranty.

One of the best features of this suitcase is the TSA compatible side locks to eliminate theft. The last thing you should worry about when traveling is if your suitcase is being tampered with. Luckily, all you have to do is simply place the zippers inside the locks after you close your luggage to secure your belongings.

This product has received an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers who have purchased the suitcase have left raving remarks. One customer has said, “I’ve thrown them on and off buses, dragged them from train to train, crammed them in and out of more taxis and shuttles than I can count, and dragged them about a mile and a half down the road in the rain (they’re surprisingly water resistant at the seams and expansion fabric…although certainly not water proof). Through it all the handles have held up”. There’s no doubt that wherever life brings you, this Samsonsite Winfield Hardside 20-Inch Expandable Luggage has got your back.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

