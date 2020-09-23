LeBron James Says He Doesn’t ‘Condone Violence Towards Anyone, Police, Black People, White People’

LeBron James said in his “35 years” of life he’s never “condoned violence” towards “anyone,” including the “police” and “white people.”

“I’ve never in my 35 years ever condoned violence,” the 35-year-old professional basketball player shared during a press conference following the team’s loss in Game 3 of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. “Never have, Never have.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“But, I also know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong, and I grew up in the inner city in a Black community in what we call the hood or the ghetto, however you want to picture it,” he added. (RELATED: LeBron James Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Generational’ Athlete)

WATCH:

LeBron James to @taniaganguli on the framing that his position on police brutality incites violence against police – “I’ve never in my 35 years ever condoned violence. I do not condone violence towards anyone. That’s not gonna make this world or America where we want it to be.” pic.twitter.com/FgU5qsUlS2 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 23, 2020

James continued, “And, I’ve seen a lot of counts first hand of a lot of Black people being, I guess, racially profiled because of our color. I’ve seen it throughout my whole life.”

The NBA star went on to explain that he was not “saying that all cops are bad because I actually, throughout high school and things of that nature and I’m around them all the time and they’re not all bad.”

“But, when you see the videos that’s going on and you can see all over the, not only my hometown, but all over America, you continue to see the acts of violence towards my kind, I can’t do nothing but to speak about it and see the common denominator,” he added.

Near the end, the Los Angeles Lakers made it clear that he did not “condone violence towards anyone, police, black people, white people, anyone of color, anyone not of color, because that’s not gonna ever make this world or America what we want it to be.”

At one point, LeBron was asked about the L.A. County Sheriff’s suggestion that the NBA star put up a reward for finding those involved in the shooting of two sheriff deputies in Compton.

He replied, “I have zero response on the sheriff.”