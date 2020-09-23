McCloskeys Appear To Make Memorabilia Out Of Their Armed Confrontation With Protesters

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the gun-wielding homeowners from St. Louis, appeared to create copies of a photograph showing them holding their weapons outside their house.

The McCloskeys made headlines in June after a video emerged showing them brandishing weapons on their property in St. Louis as protesters marched by. The couple faces felony weapons charges issued by St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner. The Missouri AG urged for the charges to be dismissed.

The couple appeared to make signed memorabilia out of the image, according to a video on Twitter. The video shows the McCloskeys leaving a store with a box as a person shouts “abolish the suburbs” and “you are terrorists” at them.

As the person continues screaming, Mark, who had just gotten into his car, gets back out and hands an individual offscreen a card. (RELATED: MARK AND PATRICIA MCCLOSKEY: President Trump Is America’s Last Hope)

“Here, have a souvenir,” he says.

WATCH:

They got 1,000 of these printed and have even been signing them pic.twitter.com/LPAhR8IRAl — Defund 2 Abolish (@314khalea) September 21, 2020

The card, according to Twitter, shows the photograph of the couple wielding their guns from back in June. It has “The Mob” written on it. A second photograph shows the couple posing in front of their mansion and looking up at an American flag. The words “Still Standing” are typed at the bottom, according to a picture uploaded to Twitter.

The McCloskeys have defended their right to bear arms and a lawyer for the duo alleged that the protesters in question broke down a gate leading into their private community, Fox News previously reported. (RELATED: Looters Argue With Armed Store Owners ‘About Why They Can’t Break In’ On Live TV)

Patricia accused the protesters of threatening to kill her and move into her home.