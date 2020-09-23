National Guard Activated In Louisville Ahead Of Grand Jury Report On Breonna Taylor Shooting

The National Guard was activated in Louisville, Kentucky, ahead of a Wednesday grand jury report on the Breonna Taylor police shooting, numerous sources reported.

National guard will be assisting Louisville police in aftermath of Cameron’s announcement, Schroeder confirms. No exact number of troopers. — Lucas Aulbach (@LucasAulbach) September 23, 2020

The Louisville Metro Police Department will be joined by state, local and federal partners, including the National Guard “out of an abundance of caution,” interim police chief Robert Schroeder said according to Courier Journal reporter Lucas Aulbach. The decision of whether to charge the officers involved in the shooting is expected to be delivered at 1:30 p.m. EST.

LMPD will be joined by state, local and federal partners to keep the city safe, interim chief Robert Schroeder says. “We must take these steps out of an abundance of caution to keep this community safe … We will not tolerate any violence or destruction of property.” Urges unity — Lucas Aulbach (@LucasAulbach) September 23, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also set a countywide 72-hour curfew from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday night. The Louisville Metro Police Department declared a state of emergency beginning Monday, which included vacation and day-off requests for officers being cancelled, and requiring officers to work 12-hour shifts. (RELATED: Louisville Police Department Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Grand Jury Decision Regarding Breonna Taylor)

Federal buildings in the city were also boarded up.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer sets a “countywide 72-hour curfew from 9 pm to 6:30 am, beginning tonight,” ahead of KY AG Cameron’s forthcoming announcement on whether the officers who killed Breonna Taylor will be charged. pic.twitter.com/L7UEt00ZP6 — The Recount (@therecount) September 23, 2020

Officers were executing a no-knock warrant in March when they entered an apartment and said they were fired upon by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. The warrant allowed police to look for drugs regarding an investigation into Taylor’s ex-boyfriend. Police responded by firing their weapons, killing Taylor, who was 26 years old.

Former Sgt. Brett Hankison, who shot 10 rounds into the apartment, was fired and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly are on administrative leave.