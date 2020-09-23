The Next NBA Season Likely Won’t Start Until 2021

The next NBA season isn’t expected to start until next year.

Commissioner Adam Silver appeared on CNN for a Tuesday interview, and said his "best guess" is that the season starts in 2021.

Initially, there was hope the new season could start in December 2020, but it looks like that might no longer be an option.

The NBA needs to have one major priority when figuring out the league’s new schedule, and it’s incredibly simple.

The NBA can’t ever overlap with the football season. That has to be the number one priority. Under no circumstances can the NBA and football happen at the same time.

Right now, the NBA playoffs are happening at the same time as college football and the NFL. That’s a recipe for disaster.

The NBA simply can’t compete with football in America, and it never will. We love basketball as Americans, but football will always be king.

So, whatever the NBA does, the season has to be completed by the end of August. If the starting date is in early January, then that should be more than possible.

If the NBA can completely avoid the NFL and college football, then it should be fine. If not, then the league will struggle to draw attention. It’s not hard to figure out.