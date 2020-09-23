Over 40 Razor Blades Found At Michigan Park Playground, Authorities Say

More than 40 razor blades were found Monday by police and the community at a park playground in Michigan, authorities say.

A child found a razor blade in a slide before Eaton Rapids police were called to the scene, according to Fox 17.

The city asked residents for construction grade magnets to help locate additional razor blades after citizens found 39 blades at Howe Park playground before officers arrived, according to CNN. (RELATED: De Blasio Says Playgrounds Are ‘Too Much Of A Risk’ For COVID-19, But Floyd Protests Encourage Real Change)

“The children playing on the equipment had found a number of razor blades scattered about the area there at the park playground,” Eaton Police Chief Larry Weeks told FOX 17 on Tuesday.

“Some of the blades appeared to have been placed intentionally to cause harm,” police said in a statement.

“Witnesses report seeing four persons of interest that had been on the equipment. They were described as two males and two females approximately seventeen to eighteen years of age,” the statement added.

Police closed city parks until Tuesday morning after all parks were canvassed and found razor blade free.

“Although we have done everything in our ability to ensure the safety of the park spaces, please remember to always remain aware, alert and diligent about your surrounding,” the city said in a statement on Facebook.

Eaton Rapids is offering a $2,500 for information that could lead to the arrest of the responsible parties, the city Facebook page said.