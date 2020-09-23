It’s The 20-Year Anniversary Of ‘Remember The Titans’ Being Released In Theaters

Wednesday is the 20-year anniversary of “Remember the Titans” hitting theaters.

On September 23, 2000, the hit football movie with Denzel Washington was released in theaters for fans around the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You make sure they remember, forever, the night they played the Titans!” 20 years ago today, Remember The Titans was released. pic.twitter.com/CO9yDFQtpL — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2020

There are two kinds of people in this world. There are people who love “Remember the Titans,” and then there are people who are wrong.

There’s no middle ground. You either love the classic football film about TC Williams during integration, or you’re an idiot.

It’s one of the most inspiring and uplifting movies you’ll ever see.

A few months back, I told my dad America would be a lot better off if ABC played “Remember the Titans” in primetime on a Wednesday night for the whole country to watch.

The film is a great reminder of what’s possible when we look past our differences and focuses on what we have in common as we pursue a common goal. It’s a film that reminds us all that we’re much more than our skin color.

That’s a message that we’ve seem to have forgotten these days.

Do yourself a favor and fire up “Remember the Titans” today. You can thank me later!