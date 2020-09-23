REPORT: Two Louisville Police Officers Shot During Riot

Two police officers were reportedly shot in Louisville during Wednesday night’s riots.

The crowd scattered after several loud bangs shortly after 8:30 PM.

A Louisiana Metro Police Department spokesperson confirmed that an officer was shot, the Courier Journal reported. (RELATED: Louisville Police Declare Unlawful Assembly, Multiple Fires Set)

Everyone just scattered after several loud bangs. I can’t confirm what it was, but police moved in quickly and everyone started to run. pic.twitter.com/UYaR8u6SUK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

Hearing reports of shots fired here in Louisville. Those loud bangs were reportedly gunshots: https://t.co/txFgAwyxl5 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

Per an @LMPD spokesman just now, an officer has been shot. pic.twitter.com/nkIRABHIj0 — Ben Tobin (@TobinBen) September 24, 2020

NBC News later reported that the police department confirmed that two officers had been shot. The officers were reportedly transported to Louisville University Hospital. Fox 43 News also reported that two officers had been shot.

Two police officers have been shot after protests turned violent in Louisville, Kentucky in the wake of the Breonna Taylor charges that were announced today. https://t.co/Ee2meH7HZA — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) September 24, 2020

Louisville Metro Police confirm that TWO officers have been shot and were transported to Louisville University Hospital. — Charlie Gile (@CharlieGileNBC) September 24, 2020

FBI Louisville said on Twitter that the FBI Louisville SWAT team was responding to an LMPD officer who was shot.

Although it’s as of yet unclear how many shots were fired, both police radio communications and reports from journalists on scene say multiple gunshots were heard at approximately 8:40 and 9:00 PM.

Protests and riots erupted Wednesday in Louisville following the announcement that one officer had been indicted on charges related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

The crowd set multiple fires across the city and broke windows as they marched.

The city put in place a curfew from 9:00 PM to 6:30 AM.

This is a developing story.