Crowds Gather At Supreme Court During First Day Of Casket Viewing For RBG

A large crowd gathered to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose body lay in repose in front of the doors to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The eight other Supreme Court justices met in person for the first time in over six months to pay their respects, the Associated Press reported. Ginsburg died of cancer Friday after serving on the court for 27 years.

Before her casket was displayed for the public, Ginsburg lay in the court’s Great Hall for a private service attended by family and the eight justices, the AP reported. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Hundreds Gather For Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial Outside The Supreme Court)

One attendee told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the wait was nearly an hour and a half long shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Public viewing hours are open until 10 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, the AP reported.

People gave away free masks that said “honor her wish” — referring to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s wish, relayed to her granddaughter, that her seat be filled by the next elected president. Informational flyers taped to the tables asked people to wear the mask “to remind everyone to Honor Her Wish as we continue her legacy of demanding justice,” accompanied by a QR code that went to demandjustice.org.

Demand Justice claims the courts are in “crisis” and calls for “depoliticizing the Court once and for all” through reforms due to a Republican majority in the court, according to the group’s website. Demand Justice advocates for adding more seats to the Supreme Court, instituting term limits for justices, and creating a code of ethics that justices must adhere to.

