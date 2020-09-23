Save Over 50% Off This Low-Cost Alternative To The Apple Watch

Whether you’re out on a jog, running errands, or lying around the house, the convenience a smartwatch provides is truly priceless — until you see the price tag on some of these things. While name brands tend to sway people to fork up the big bucks, there are some smartwatches out there that boast the same great functionality and high-quality service you crave.

Enter the SLIDE SW600 Smart Watch. This sleek, modern timepiece has everything you’d ever want in a smartwatch and then some. Capable of paring with your phone, you’ll have your emails, texts, calendar, and more right at your fingertips, accessing anything you need with a mere tap of a finger.

But along with incredible convenience, the SLIDE SW600 Smart Watch serves as a fantastic health tool. From tracking your steps to monitoring your heart rate, you can stay on top of fitness goals anywhere, anytime — even if that means checking the weather before you head out on a run. No matter what your exercise routine is, this smartwatch stays with you every step of the way, helping you carry on a healthier lifestyle.

Unlike other smartwatches out there, the SLIDE actually looks good on your wrist thanks to its sleek, modern design. And that’s a good thing because, with this gadget’s fantastic functionality, you’ll never want to take it off anyway. Without ever taking out your phone, you’ll receive alerts pertaining to your SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype, and can even control your phone and music right from your wrist.

Available in classic black, handsome brown, or cool gray — all boasting screens with an impressive TFT color display — the SLIDE SW600 Smart Watch proves to be a must-have gadget. And at just a fraction of the price of an Apple Watch, this buy is a no-brainer.

Snag the SLIDE SW600 Smart Watch for half-off its regular price, making it just $49.99.

Price subject to change.

