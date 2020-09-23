Save Over 70% On This Highly-Rated Aligner Impression Kit

Counting down the minutes to your next orthodontist appointment? Of course, you’re not! Not only are they awkward, uncomfortable, and time-consuming, but they can make a serious dent in your wallet. But if you want to correct an overbite, straighten your teeth, and more, “biting the bullet” seems to be your only option.

Lucky for you, orthodontic technology is incredibly advanced, and today, you can get treatment from the comfort of your own home! Well, with a little help from the byte® Aligner Impression Kit, that is. Designed to be used anywhere outside of a doctor’s office or clinic, this impression kit is ideal for those who don’t want to spend tons of time and money on appointments and treatments.

The way it works is simple. From home, you can easily and comfortably take impressions of both your bottom and top teeth, and send it on over the byte®. From there, expert orthodontists will personally review your situation and provide advice and treatment based on what they see. In fact, they’ll even provide you with an in-depth treatment plan, explaining things with a state-of-the-art interactive 3D model. Then they’ll send a step-by-step treatment plan, right to your door.

What makes byte® and its Smile Science Advanced Aesthetic Treatment truly unique is the fact that you never have to step foot in an orthodontist’s office to receive care. And in some cases, your insurance can cover a portion or even all of the treatment.

It’s no wonder the byte® Aligner Impression Kit has been praised by Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, Harvard Medical School, and more, not to mention the rave reviews it receives from happy customers. It even scored 4.9/5 stars on Google Reviews! Check out some of the awesome things people have been saying about the kit online.

“Not only is the program affordable but I could also set up a payment plan that works for me and my income. The aligners are generally pretty comfortable to wear and easy to get on and off. Other people don’t notice I’m wearing them either!” – Rachel G.

“If you’re looking for a straighter smile at an affordable price with little to no hassle LOOK NO MORE! Byte is your guy.” Raney

“I have to admit that I was initially a little skeptical about trying a system that had zero in-person evaluations and promised such quick results (as I think a lot of people are!). However, my skepticism was shot down pretty quickly as I began to see results within WEEKS.” – Amber

Start your journey to a beautiful smile with the byte® Aligner Impression Kit, now just $25 bucks down from almost $100!

Price subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.