Sean Payton And Jon Gruden Get Fined $100,000 For Not Wearing A Mask

The NFL has handed out some huge fines to New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

According to Tom Pelissero, the league has fined Payton and Gruden $100,000 each for not wearing a mask this past Monday night. Both teams were each fined an additional $250,000 each. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That brings the total amount of fines for masks in week two to $1.75 million.

The NFL is fining the #Saints and #Raiders $250,000 each and coaches Sean Payton and Jon Gruden $100,000 each for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area Monday night, per source. That brings the total to $1.75 million in total fines for violations in Week 2. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

As I said when Kyle Shanahan, Vic Fangio, and Pete Carroll were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on Sunday, this is really stupid.

I’m all for safety, promoting a safe atmosphere and doing what we can to keep everyone as healthy as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon Gruden after the first @Raiders win in Vegas. ELECTRIC.pic.twitter.com/yVEbk5ehf6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 22, 2020

However, fining coaches for not wearing a mask is just downright absurd. They’re literally coaching guys in a contact sport.

If they test negative for coronavirus, I see no reason why they have to wear a mask on the sidelines. That doesn’t make sense at all.

This is absolutely a clip of #Raiders Jon Gruden telling Carr and Ruggs, “Shit man, they ain’t fining me $100,000, man.” pic.twitter.com/unp10rYBXd — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 22, 2020

Let the coaches coach however they want to. There’s no reason to be handing out gigantic fines over masks. It’s not necessary and the logic doesn’t add up.