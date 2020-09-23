Editorial

Sean Payton And Jon Gruden Get Fined $100,000 For Not Wearing A Mask

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders smiles after the Raiders defeated the New Orleans Saints 34-24 in the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NFL has handed out some huge fines to New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

According to Tom Pelissero, the league has fined Payton and Gruden $100,000 each for not wearing a mask this past Monday night. Both teams were each fined an additional $250,000 each. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That brings the total amount of fines for masks in week two to $1.75 million.

As I said when Kyle Shanahan, Vic Fangio, and Pete Carroll were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on Sunday, this is really stupid.

I’m all for safety, promoting a safe atmosphere and doing what we can to keep everyone as healthy as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, fining coaches for not wearing a mask is just downright absurd. They’re literally coaching guys in a contact sport.

If they test negative for coronavirus, I see no reason why they have to wear a mask on the sidelines. That doesn’t make sense at all.

Let the coaches coach however they want to. There’s no reason to be handing out gigantic fines over masks. It’s not necessary and the logic doesn’t add up.