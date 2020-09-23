‘Less Cops With Less Training’: Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith Talks Defund The Police

Retired Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, who spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the ‘Defund the Police’ movement, President Donald Trump and more.

Smith, who is also a spokeswoman for the National Police Association, launched a campaign aimed at educating people about the consequences of defunding the police. (RELATED: ‘Anti-America’: Texas Sheriff Rips Anti-Police Movement)

“Quite frankly — it’s a nonsensical term and the American public is starting to recognize that,” Smith said. “Rasmussen just came out with an excellent poll a few days ago that shows that 66% of adults — of potential voters — in America don’t want their police departments defunded.”

She continued, “what does ‘defunding’ really mean? We’re always going to have police. You can’t get rid of the police. Remember — before ‘defunding’ it was ‘abolish, abolish the police.'”

Smith also commented on President Donald Trump’s support for law enforcement, her own career as a police sergeant in the Chicago suburbs and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

EXCLUSIVE: Green Beret Tim Kennedy On Why He Supports Joe Rogan Moderating A Biden-Trump Debate

‘Black Lives Matter Is A Farce’: Bishop Aubrey Shines Rips BLM, Democrats

‘I Just Miss Her’: Uighur American Speaks Out About Her Mother Who Was Detained By The Chinese Gov’t