Sharon Stone Says Her Best On-Screen Kiss Came From Robert De Niro

Sharon Stone decided to kiss and tell after she revealed that the best on-screen kiss she ever got in her career was from Robert De Niro.

"Well Robert De Niro was for sure the best kisser," the 62-year-old actress shared during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

WATCH:

"Bob was far and away the best kisser," she added of the role she had with him in "Casino" in 1995. "He was the actor that I admired the most. My whole career I just wanted to be able to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own. Maybe because I just held him in such extraordinary high regard, it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me."

Stone continued, "I was just so madly in love with him as an actress to start with that he probably could've hit me in the head with a hammer and I would've been like, 'Oh, yeah!' "It was pretty fabulous so I don't know that I can compare anything else to that."

The “Basic Instinct” star was also asked who the worst kisser was and she chose not to name names, saying that everyone else was “just meh.”