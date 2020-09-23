‘He Is Not Kinfolk’: MSNBC Guest Says Black Kentucky Attorney General Doesn’t Represent Black People

An MSNBC guest said Wednesday that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron doesn’t represent black people after Cameron announced his office’s findings in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

Cheryl Dorsey, who is a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, said Cameron, who is black, should be “ashamed of himself,” on “MSNBC Live With Ayman Mohyeldin” Wednesday.

Cameron announced that a grand jury indicted one of the three Louisville police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“He does not speak for black folks. He is skinfolk, but he is not kinfolk,” Dorsey said. “Just because he is up there with a black face does not mean he speaks for us.”

She continued: “This was not a tragedy, this was a murder. He should be ashamed of himself.” (RELATED: City Of Louisville Settles With Breonna Taylor’s Family Over No-Knock Wrongful Death Suit)

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted a similar sentiment: “All skinfolk ain’t…”

Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers during a March raid after her boyfriend shot at the officers first, Cameron said during his announcement Wednesday.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankinson was charged Wednesday with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing bullets into a nearby apartment during the gunfight. (RELATED: Louisville Rioters Smash Windows, Target Businesses Following Announcement Of Breonna Taylor Decision)

The national guard was activated and federal buildings were boarded up Wednesday in anticipation of any potential violence occurring after Cameron’s announcement. Taylor’s death has sparked riots and protests in Louisville and around the country.

