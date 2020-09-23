SURVEY: 40% Of People Would Give Up Their Dog For A Month To Keep Their Phone

A shocking amount of people would give up their dog in return for keeping their phone.

According to a survey from SimpleTexting, 40% of people would give up their dog for a month in order to keep access to their smartphone.

Yes, you read that number correctly. Two out of every five people would rather have their phone than their dog!

If you would give up your dog in order to keep your phone, then you simply don’t deserve to have a dog. I really don’t know how else to say it.

A great dog is a billion times more useful than a phone. It protects the home, puts food on the table, provides companionship and is always there to boost your mood.

Does your phone do any of that? Didn’t think so.

I can’t imagine giving up any of my dogs for a month in return for keeping my phone. I wouldn’t give up my dogs under any situation.

Hell, take my phone for a year if you want. I’m probably better off without it anyways.

No matter what, if you’d give up your dog to keep your phone, then you’re a garbage human. Disagree if you want, but you’re just wrong.

H/T: Barstool Sports