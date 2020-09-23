Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘The Undoing’ On HBO

HBO has dropped a new trailer for “The Undoing.”

The plot of the series, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is as follows:

Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant) are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

If the latest trailer is a sign of things to come, then we’re in for a wild and sinister time with “The Undoing.” Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As I’ve said many times, I’m a big fan of dark series, especially those that mess with the mind. It’s one of the reasons why I love “True Detective” so much.

I’m also a huge fan of HBO. The network manages to create high-level content in a way that is very difficult to match.

When it comes to dark and engaging content, I’d challenge you to find a network that does it better. Now, it’s bringing us “The Undoing.”

Given the fact that the cast is loaded with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, I’d be shocked if it’s not an awesome limited-series.

You can catch “The Undoing” on HBO starting October 25. It looks like it’s going to be a fun one.