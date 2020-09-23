Trump Is Not A Fan Of Meghan Markle, Wishes Prince Harry Luck: ‘He’s Gonna Need It’

President Donald Trump did not have kind words for the Duchess of Sussex during a Wednesday press conference, wishing her husband, Prince Harry, luck because “he’s gonna need it.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election, essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden,” a reporter asked Trump. “Let me get your reaction to that.”

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump responded smirking. “I wish a lot of luck to Harry cause he’s going to need it.”

The couple issued a statement in a video for Time on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. (RELATED: Trump Was Furious With Mnuchin Over TikTok Global Deal, Current And Former Admin Officials Say)

“Every four years, we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is,” Markle said in a video via Twitter.

“This election, I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US,” Prince Harry added. “But many of you may not know I haven’t been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity.”

British journalist Piers Morgan took issue with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming it was “unacceptable behavior for a member of the Royal Family” to be “effectively telling” Americans to vote for Joe Biden. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Is Giving Up Acting For Her Role In The Royal Family)