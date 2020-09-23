USF Pauses Football Practice ‘Pending Results Of Testing And Contact Tracing’

USF has halted football practice for a little bit because of coronavirus.

The Bulls announced early Wednesday morning that on-field activities have been paused "pending results of testing and contact tracing."

UPDATE As of this morning, we are pausing on-field activities pending results of testing and contact tracing. pic.twitter.com/lmG5zSMkHL — USF Football (@USFFootball) September 23, 2020

The move comes after USF played Notre Dame this past Saturday, and the Fighting Irish had four cases of coronavirus. It’s important to mention one of the positive players played in the game.

Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest has since been postponed.

Breaking: Notre Dame’s game Saturday vs. Wake Forest has been postponed after seven Fighting Irish players tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/rD8p53gH55 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2020

More than anything, this seems like a move made out of an abundance of caution. Notice how activities are only paused until testing comes in.

There is no reason to be worried here. Notre Dame has a bit of an issue right now, and USF played them a few days ago.

The Bulls are just being careful.

USF plays FAU this weekend, and I have no doubt at all that the game will happen. I’m not worried at all.

Everyone, I suggest you take a deep breath and relax. USF is just being cautious. There’s nothing wrong with that, but they should be just fine to play FAU by the weekend.