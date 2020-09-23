WWE Star Road Warrior Animal Dies At 60

Joseph Laurinaitis, also known as WWE star Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60.

Laurinaitis’ family confirmed the star’s death Wednesday on Twitter.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020



The WWE also released its own statement regarding the death of the wrestling star.

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020



Laurinaitis spent his career as his persona Animal. He wrestled in tandem with his partner who went by Hawk. Together they made up The Road Warriors. Hawk passed away in 2003.