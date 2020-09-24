Big 10 Football Officially Starts In 1 Month

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially one month away from the start of Big 10 football.

In exactly 30 days, the B1G will start games, and October 24 is going to be a glorious day for fans all over America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As everyone knows, it was a long war and it was a tough war to save Big 10 football. The morons in the media and Cowardly Kevin did everything possible to cancel games.

In the middle of August, it looked like our season was cooked. Then, fans across the B1G landscape revolted. We refused to live on our knees, and we fought back.

After weeks and weeks of fighting in the trenches, we turned the tide in the battle and saved the football season.

Now, we’re a month out from the games starting. It was a day many people thought would never come. Luckily for all of you, I’m not like most people.

When chaos and carnage crushes most, it’s when I rise to do my best work. When most people were ready to surrender, I was ready to wage war until the final breath to make sure I could watch the Badgers play.

Now, B1G football is 30 days away.

Am I a hero for bringing us to this point? It’s not my place to say. That’s for the history books to decide. I’m just happy the games are back.