Boulder Bans Young Adult Gatherings For Two Weeks

Boulder County, Colorado announced Thursday that it is banning all gatherings of young adults between the ages of 18-22 for 2 weeks.

The order, which went into effect Thursday at 4 p.m., prohibits both indoor and outdoor gatherings and includes a list 36 addresses where residents “have repeatedly violated orders,” NBC reported. Those who violate the order could be fined $5,000 or receive a jail sentence of up to 18 months.

“We must take stronger action to stop the spread of this virus in our community,” Boulder County public health director Jeff Zayach said in a news release. “We have researched the actions we can take that would be effective while minimizing the burden on those who have not been the source of increased transmission. We believe this strategy can achieve both goals.”

The order applies to all people within the age group regardless of whether they attend the University of Colorado. Under the order, they are allowed to study and exercise if they are alone, and it allows them to go to work as long as they don’t live in a residence hall with stay at home requirements. (RELATED: Bradley University Imposes All-Student Quarantine Over Coronavirus Outbreak)

New @bouldercohealth order requires all 18 to 22-year-old individuals in #Boulder to halt gatherings to slow rate of new COVID-19 cases. The order takes effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, for the next 14 days. Read full release: https://t.co/aVNTzIfoSD pic.twitter.com/mchHhmNzCR — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) September 24, 2020

There have been 4,016 confirmed or probable positive cases in Boulder County, as well as 2,025 deaths related to COVID-19 as of September 22, and university students represent 78% of cases in Boulder since Aug. 24, according to the order.

“While our campus supports the county’s public health order, we are also concerned about the impacts it will have on our students. To support all of our students during this time, we will be providing additional care, flexibility and resources for your emotional, physical and academic needs,” University of Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano said in a statement.

“Like many of our peer universities across the country, we continue to face new challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have enacted similar approaches to ours and are successfully reducing their positive cases. I believe we can as well, but only if we work together and make sacrifices for each other.” he added. (RELATED: University Of Alabama Police To Monitor Off-Campus Residences Not Complying With COVID Rules)

There have been 6,916,292 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 201,411 total deaths as of Sept. 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.