Carrie Underwood Announces Upcoming Christmas Special

Carrie Underwood definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she announced an upcoming Christmas special connected with her first-ever holiday album.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we will be bringing my new album #MyGift to life with a Christmas special on @HBOMax this holiday season!” the 37-year-old country singer shared in a post on Instagram, along with a gif showing off her album titled, “My Gift.” (RELATED: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood And More Lead Pack Of Women Up For CMA Awards)

The post linked to a larger piece about her working with HBO Max and producers Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone to bring the country superstar‘s holiday special to life for the first time ever, highlighting her upcoming full-length album. (RELATED: Carrie Underwood And Husband Mike Fisher Open Up About Struggles With Multiple Miscarriages)

“Carrie will appear with a live orchestra and choir, performing a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as new original material from the highly anticipated album, which will also be released on vinyl October 30th,” the piece noted.

“My Gift” comes out Friday, Sept. 25 on CD and digital. The special is set to be shot in the fall.