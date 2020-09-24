EXCLUSIVE: Civil Rights Attorney Breaks Down The Breonna Taylor Decision — What Comes Next?

Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down with civil rights activist and attorney Robert Patillo on Thursday to break down the fallout from Wednesday’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Patillo, who has previously spoken with Datoc about the George Floyd killing, explained how he understood the frustration stemming from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision, which only saw one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s killing charged with misdemeanor offenses.
It’s not even the decision itself that’s caused so much anguish, Patillo argued, but the way it was handed down and the lack of transparency throughout the grand jury process. The criminal justice system must be applied to all people in the same way, regardless of whether or not they are police officers, by Patillo’s account. (RELATED: Trump Says Breonna Taylor Decision ‘Was Really Brilliant’)
The pair also discussed President Donald Trump’s reaction to the decision and what needs to be done — at both the federal and local level — to make sure these police killings stop.
WATCH:
