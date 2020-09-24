Politics

Acting Deputy Secretary Of DHS Ken Cuccinelli Wants Drug Cartels To Be Prosecuted At Higher Level To Curb Drug Epidemic

Senate Homeland Security Committee Holds Hearing On Threats To Homeland

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli called on Congress to draw up new legislation Thursday that would prosecute drug cartels at a level above current U.S. criminal law but below the level of prosecution for foreign terrorists.

“Last year in America, we lost 71,000 Americans to drug overdoses,” Cuccinelli said during a hearing on national security threats. “Consistently the majority of these deadly drugs and opioids are produced and smuggled by criminal organizations across our Southern Border.”

“Transnational criminal organizations and their allies are not content profiting off the destruction of lives through the drug trade – they are also destroying lives through human trafficking,” he continued.

Cuccinelli then said Congress must act to help DHS tackle the issue of drug trafficking.

People light candles and lay flowers next to an "anti-monument" placed by activists to mark the 10th anniversary of the San Fernando Massacre in which 72 migrants on route to the United States were killed in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, in front of the US embassy in Mexico City, on August 22, 2020. - August 24, 2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the San Fernando massacre in which 72 migrants were killed by the Zetas drug cartel for allegedly refusing to work for the cartel. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

“We do need legislative help from Congress in at least two areas. We need the authority to designate transnational organized crime at a level below a foreign terrorist organization, but above U.S. criminal law,” he said. “We can’t keep studying the problem, we need to be able to take them down, especially at airports, the borders, and sensitive sites.”

Drug traffickers, terrorists and corrupt corporate executives have one thing in comment: “most are conspirators subject to federal prosecution,” according to a report by the Congressional Research Service, (RELATED: Hundreds Arrested In Nationwide Crackdown On Mexican Drug Cartel)

The U.S. criminal code has dozens of criminal conspiracy statutes, and thus many involved in the drug trade are subject to conspiracy charges, per the report. Conspiracy charges are effective because they can nab drug-cartel members for small amounts of cooperation, discussion or planning, according to FindLaw.

In July, 19 individuals were indicted with conspiracy charges for involvement in drug-trafficking, according to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

However, Cuccinelli wants to prosecute the organization itself, not just individual members. Cuccinelli noted during the hearing that drug organizations are deeply entwined with communities across the southern border, and that by changing the standard to which drug organizations are prosecuted, DHS could attack drug organizations “at a strategic level” rather than an individual level.