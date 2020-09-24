Enjoy Fried Food Again With This Guilt-Free Air Fryer, Now 20% Off!

It’s no secret that fried food is a staple of American cuisine. Fried food is something we all love, but not something we can all enjoy without feeling guilty. Traditionally, frying food adds an immense amount of fat, making it unhealthy to consumer regularly. But, if you love fried food as much as I do, you’re going to love this. Right now, you can purchase the Dash Deluxe Electrical Air Fryer for 20% off the orignal listing price!

Get your Dash Deluxe Electrical Air Fryer here for only $79.99, free shipping available!

This product has a six quart capacity. To put that in perspective, this fryer can cook up to two pounds of french fries or two dozen chicken wings at one time, making it perfect when cooking for your family. Also, if you’re on a diet, this product can help you maintain a healthy lifestyle. By using AirCrisp technology, the need for excessive oil is eliminated. The amount of added fat from traditional frying methods is reduced by up to 80%, thanks to this innovative frying technology. Enjoy all of the health benefits of air frying without sacrificing the great taste!

What’s unique about this electric air fryer is that it cooks more than just french fries. It can cook steak, tofu, baked goods, vegetables, and seafood! Versatile, healthy, and functional. What’s better than that? To cook the perfect meal, make sure to set the built-in timer. After 30 minutes, your fryer will automatically shut off to ensure your food will not burn.

Clean-up has never been easier. With a nonstick coating on the crisper tray and basket, build-up of leftover food is minimized. When you’re done with your meal, simply place the tray in the dishwasher.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the chance to enjoy fried food again guilt free!

