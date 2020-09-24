ESPN Broadcaster Mark Jones Says He Won’t Be Needing Police Security

ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones does not want to use his police security anymore.

Jones said he will tell the officer assigned to him to “take the day off” during his upcoming Saturday game Cincy-Army in a tweet shared Wednesday.

Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to “protect” me he can just take the day off. Fr. I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish. I’m not signing my own death certificate???? — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) September 24, 2020

“Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to ‘protect’ me he can just take the day off,” Jones tweeted. “Fr. I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish.”

“I’m not signing my own death certificate,” he added. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Charges Brought Against Officer Involved In The Death Of Breonna Taylor)

Jones has been vocal about his thoughts on the police on social media.

“Police never saved me,” Jones tweeted Wednesday. “Never helped me. Never protected me.Never taken a bullet for me. (They’ve pulled guns on me) Never kept me safe in a protest. Never stopped the racist from taking my Black Lives Matter flag off my house. I could do without em. fr.”

Jones has also claimed police had the wrong house when they shot and killed Louisville resident Breonna Taylor.

“Am I next ? My brother ? My cousin ?” Jones tweeted. “An NBA player without his jersey on ? Louisville Laurel & Hardy police had the wrong house. THE WRONG HOUSE”