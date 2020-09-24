General Mills Releasing Limited-Edition ‘Elf’ Themed Cereal For The Holidays

General Mills announced Thursday it will be putting out a limited-edition “Elf” themed cereal for the holidays based on the hit movie and we can hardly wait.

The festive green box features an image of Buddy the Elf from the 2003 Will Ferrell holiday movie and underneath him a banner that reads, "Sweetened corn puffs with Holiday Tree marshmallows," per Yahoo.

Son of a Nutcracker! General Mills Is Releasing Elf Cereal to Sweeten the Holiday Season​ https://t.co/m2gXAgxrk4 — People (@people) September 24, 2020

Fans of the classic Christmas special know all too well that Buddy said for an elf there are only four food groups, candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup and it is the last one that has reportedly inspired the cereal company to come up with the festive cereal for the holidays.

The puffs are sweetened with maple syrup and are paired with colorful marshmallow trees.

There is no word yet on when one can expect to see the Elf cereal on store shelves, but we do know it is going to be available nationwide. A representative for the company told People that the cereal has already begun to hit shelves in parts of the country.

The report also noted that the company plans to bring back another holiday favorite for a limited-time with the Sugar Cookie Crunch Cereal for the holidays with all the sweetness of those classic sugar cookies.