Gigi Hadid And Zayne Malik Welcome Newborn Daughter

Model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced the birth of their newborn daughter.

Hadid gave birth to the baby girl over the weekend, but made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” Hadid captioned her photo. “So in love.”

Malik shared his own photo of the baby girl’s hand. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child With Boyfriend Zayn Malik)

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik tweeted. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful????????❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020



I’m so happy for these two. I’m glad they aren’t keeping the baby too big of a secret from the public.

Hadid first announced her pregnancy in April after her mom spilled the beans.

I can’t wait to see how beautiful this baby is going to be. Hadid is a supermodel and Malik was part of the most attractive boy band to ever exist at one point. There is no doubt in my mind that they created a beautiful baby girl.