Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Looks Great On The 1st Day Of Practice

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan was spinning heat on the first day of practice.

The Badgers returned to the gridiron Wednesday ahead of the October 24 opener, and it looks like our QB1 didn’t miss a beat. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bucky’s 5th Quarter posted a video of Coan airing it out, and it looks like his ball had some nice zip on it. You can watch a video of it below.

You know we’re nearing the season when I start breaking down practice tape like it’s the damn Zapruder Film.

I know it’s just one video, and we all love overreacting when it comes to our teams. Having said that, did Coan’s arm look great or did it look great?

The answer is yes.

If Coan has taken another big step forward in his development, then the Badgers are going to be ripping through teams.

We already all know he doesn’t make mistakes on the field, and is a solid athlete on top of his throwing ability.

Now, it looks like he’s put a little extra fire on his ball. I love it!

We lost to Illinois last season, and we open with them in 2020. I don’t want to call it a revenge game, but I 100% expect us to obliterate them. That much is for damn sure.