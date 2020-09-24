Jack Osbourne Says There’s A ‘COVID Outbreak’ At His Home After 2-Year-Old Daughter Contracts Virus

TV personality Jack Osbourne claimed there has been a “COVID outbreak” at his home after a staffer allegedly got his two-year-old daughter Minnie sick.

Osbourne revealed the situation at his home during Wednesday’s appearance on the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. Both Minnie and his older daughter have both tested positive for the virus.

“Someone who works for me went away, came back — and they didn’t tell me they were going out of town, they just appeared and were like, ‘Oh, yeah, we went out [of town].’ And my daughter picked up the drink that they set down and took a sip,” Osbourne said. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne: ‘One Of My Granddaughters’ Has ‘COVID,’ But No One Else In The Family Tested Positive)

“The only symptoms my daughter had was just a little bit of a runny nose and a fever, and that was for, like, three days,” he said. “She’s got zero symptoms now; she’s still technically in the positive window because it hasn’t been two weeks. It’s just a lot of dodging and weaving — we spend a lot of time outdoors.”

Minnie has been staying with Osbourne while the older daughter has been staying with her mom, Lisa Stelly. Stelly appeared on “The Talk” virtually Monday because of it.

“I’m to that point where I was like, ‘When is this gonna lift? My house has had a COVID outbreak,'” Osbourne added.