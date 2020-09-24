Keep An Extra Eye On The Road With This Unique Dash Cam, On Sale Now!

Your parents always told you to keep an eye on the road, and now that you’re all grown up, you can admit that they were right. But no matter how focused you are behind the wheel, anything can happen at a moment’s notice, and oftentimes, a single pair of eyes isn’t enough.

Whether you’re on your morning commute to work or off on a road trip with the family, having an extra set of eyes on the road can make a huge difference. And with this WiFi dash cam by Rexing®, you can be sure you never miss a thing. That’s because it can record things happening both inside and outside the car, providing you with high-quality footage you can look back on with the click of a button.

Unlike other dash cams out there, this Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam is about as multi-functional as it gets. In addition to its front and in-cabin HD camera, it also boasts in internal GPS logger that provides timestamps as well as location and speed info on all your recordings, which comes in really handy when anything unexpected happens, like an accident. And since it connects to Wi-Fi, you can view and save everything right on your smartphone or tablet with the Rexing Connect app.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The Rexing dash cam is incredibly dependable and can work in just about any conditions thanks to its IR Night Vision and super capacity that allows it to function in temps as high as 176°F and as low as -20°F. It even features driver’s assistance, alerting you when you weave out of your lane or get too close to the car in front of you.

With an impressive 4.1/5-star rating on Amazon along with countless rave online reviews, it’s no question that the Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam is a must-have when on the road. Just check out what people are saying about it for yourself!

“I would highly recommend this model and it’s at the top of my list for gifts to family and friends.” – April “I occasionally drive for Uber and was in search of some sort of device that could record inside the car as well as having a dashcam. I considered buying one that had a normal rear-mount camera but when I found the Rexing V3 it pretty much fits the bill in every way.” “Good quality and amazing price! Highly recommended!” – Kevin S. Right now, the Rexing® V3 Dual Full HD WiFi Dash Cam is 15% off, making it just $169 bucks Price subject to change.

