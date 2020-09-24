Justin Herbert Will Start At Quarterback For The Chargers Against The Panthers

Justin Herbert will continue to start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert started last week against the Chiefs when Tyrod Taylor's lung was punctured, and he's keeping his spot in the lineup for the time being.

According to Field Yates, head coach Anthony Lynn said Herbert will get the start against the Panthers this Sunday.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn announces QB Justin Herbert will start again in Week 3. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2020

It looks like Herbert is about to have a baptism by fire in the NFL, and I’m here for it. He was supposed to take his time and develop from the bench.

However, injuries have a way of changing everything in the NFL. Taylor is out and Herbert is in. Judging from how he played against the Chiefs, expectations will be high against the Panthers.

I’m honestly super excited to see what Herbert does now that he has an entire week to prepare as the starting quarterback.

He has a huge arm and is way more athletic than most people might think. He needs to improve his decision making, but all the raw skills are there.

Now, he’ll have a full week to prepare for the Panthers.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see how the former Oregon star does. Can’t wait!