Daily Caller Reporters Covering Louisville Riots Released More Than 12 Hours After Detainment

Louisville Police Officer Charged With Wanton Endangerment In Breonna Taylors Death

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura were released  Thursday by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after spending more than 12 hours in jail after they were detained Wednesday night.

Talcott and Jorge were covering the riots when police grouped them in with protesters and began detaining people. Talcott and Ventura were put in zip-tie handcuffs, despite identifying themselves as press.

Despite Daily Caller’s Editor-In-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll notifying the LMPD that Talcott and Ventura were members of the press, both were arrested. (RELATED: Louisville Police Department Refuses To Release Daily Caller Reporters Despite Confirming Press Credentials)

LMPD told Ingersoll both Talcott and Ventura would be processed and charged.

Ventura was released around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Talcott was released 16 hours after the initial arrest around 5:00 p.m.

Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and a local county ordinance while Talcott was charged with unlawful assembly and failure to disperse, according to Talcott.