Daily Caller Reporters Covering Louisville Riots Released More Than 12 Hours After Detainment

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott and Jorge Ventura were released Thursday by the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) after spending more than 12 hours in jail after they were detained Wednesday night.

Talcott and Jorge were covering the riots when police grouped them in with protesters and began detaining people. Talcott and Ventura were put in zip-tie handcuffs, despite identifying themselves as press.

Back at the park, a big line of police are moving forward on a sort of scattered crowd pic.twitter.com/LOFfGZgC4G — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

Despite Daily Caller’s Editor-In-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll notifying the LMPD that Talcott and Ventura were members of the press, both were arrested. (RELATED: Louisville Police Department Refuses To Release Daily Caller Reporters Despite Confirming Press Credentials)

LMPD told Ingersoll both Talcott and Ventura would be processed and charged.

Ventura was released around 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Released from jail in Louisville after being detained for +12 hours. My colleague @ShelbyTalcott is still detained at the moment, as well as journalist @livesmattershow. Thank you to everyone for the support , I am truly grateful! pic.twitter.com/E6Ooau4viQ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 24, 2020

Talcott was released 16 hours after the initial arrest around 5:00 p.m.

And there it is. After 16 hours, @ShelbyTalcott has been released by @LMPD. Apparently she was one of the last two out of 28 people to be released from her cell even though authorities knew she was a reporter and had no criminal history. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 24, 2020

Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and a local county ordinance while Talcott was charged with unlawful assembly and failure to disperse, according to Talcott.