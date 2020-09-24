Tickets To LSU’s Opener Against Mississippi State Are Selling For As Much As $10,000

Tickets to LSU vs. Mississippi State aren’t cheap.

LSU has limited capacity for the game this Saturday, and only 25,000 people will be let into Tiger Stadium to watch the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That has sent prices through the roof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 23, 2020 at 4:08pm PDT

At this current moment, there are tickets on sale on StubHub for $10,000. Even if you don’t take a look at those seats, there are tons of tickets on sale for several hundred dollars.

According to TicketIQ, the average ticket price for the game Saturday is $243. Last year, the average ticket price to the opener was $70.

With 25,580 capacity, #LSU‘s opener avg secondary market listing is $243/seat, 247% higher than last year. The cheapest ticket is $90 (2019’s opener vs Georgia Southern was $7). Only 2 LSU games had a $90+ get-in price (10/12 vs Florida and 10/26 vs AU). https://t.co/Qv9QjIlWM1 pic.twitter.com/8kOM5TNXwf — TicketIQ (@Ticket_IQ) September 23, 2020

I think we all knew this was going to happen with ticket prices during the coronavirus pandemic. With capacity limited and demand probably still incredibly high, prices are going to go through the roof.

When supply is limited and demand is high, then the price increases. That’s just basic economics and college football tickets aren’t exempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 11, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

As long as people are willing to shell out a ton of money, then the prices aren’t going to fall. Welcome to football in 2020! Let us know in the comments if you plan on going to a game during the pandemic!