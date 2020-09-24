Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini Among Country Music Stars Nominated For CMT Music Awards

Musicians Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini were among the country music stars leading in CMT Music Award nominations.

Sam Hunt, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde have also been nominated, according to the CMT Music Awards tweet shared Wednesday. All six of the artists mentioned have three nominations each.

⭐️ VIDEO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES ARE HERE and we need YOUR help to crown the winner! ???? Head to https://t.co/jvOLQVPpWB to cast your vote, and watch the 2020 #CMTawards on Wednesday, October 21 on @CMT! pic.twitter.com/qQyfrJo25z — Country Music Television (@CMT) September 23, 2020

The Chicks’ “Gaslighter” music video has also been nominated for Video Of The Year. The nomination is the group’s first since 2007. Tanya Tucker also scored her first nomination with “Bring My Flowers Now.”

Other artists nominated for Video Of The Year include Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, Blanco Brown and Carrie Underwood. (RELATED: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett Named Co-Winners Of ACM’s Entertainer Of The Year Award)

Artists such as Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning have received their first-ever nominations during this year’s awards.

Non-country artists also have a chance to take home a CMT Music Award this year. Justin Bieber could take home an award for his “10,000 Hours” video with Dan + Shay. DJ Marshmello also earned a nomination for his collaboration with Kane Brown, “One Right Thing.”

This should be a really interesting and cool awards show and I’m excited to see who wins what. I’m really hoping Old Dominion wins. The new song “One Man Band” is so beautiful and catchy. I am obsessed with it.