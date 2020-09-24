Mandy Moore, Alex Goldsmith Expecting First Child Together

Actress Mandy Moore and her husband Alex Goldsmith are expecting their first child together.

Moore and Goldsmith shared joint announcements Thursday on their Instagram account.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the captions of photos of the couple said.

While this will be Moore’s first child, she has played a mother on the hit TV series “This Is Us.” She previously called moms the “unsung heroes of the family” in an interview with Variety. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Welcome Newborn Baby Daughter)

“You do all the grunt work, you get the kids up, you keep the ship running, get them to school, and dad gets to swoop in and be the hero,” Moore said. “And I feel like that’s very much the case on this show. And that does not negate how much of a hero Jack [is] and how wonderful Milo is. But I feel like Rebecca is her own version of a superhero, an everyday superhero. And I love playing her.”

I’m very excited for Moore. Not that playing a mom on TV is anything like being a mom in real life, but she definitely has what it takes. Moore has always come across as very maternal to me and I can’t wait to get a glimpse into her little family.