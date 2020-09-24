Mariah Carey Says She Was Treated Like An ‘ATM Machine With A Wig On’ When She First Became Famous

Musician Mariah Carey explained why she included certain things in her upcoming autobiography.

Carey opened up about her memoir “The Meaning Behind Mariah Carey” during an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV show “The Oprah Conversation.” Carey shared a preview clip on her Instagram page Wednesday.

“I wouldn’t have gone here if I hadn’t been treated as an ATM machine with a wig on,” Carey told Winfrey in the video.

“The loneliness and sadness behind the facade — I now understand it,” Winfrey responded.

Carey claimed she revealed things about her family in the book because they talked to tabloids about her repeatedly and they “drew first blood, historically,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Carey also talked about her relationship with Derek Jeter and how it helped her get past her relationship with Tommy Mottola. (RELATED: Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Racist Tweets Posted)

“He was a catalyst — and I think that it was beautiful,” Carey told Winfrye. “And his family was a healthy family, and they changed my viewpoint that: ‘Oh, it’s because of the biracial situation that my family’s so screwed up’ … It was healthy for me to see a functional family, that, you know, basically kind of looked like mine but didn’t feel like mine.”

Jeter “was also living his dream job and doing his dream job and stuff, you know. I believe we connected in that way.”