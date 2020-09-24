‘I Did Fall In Love For The First Time,’ Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Says About Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly got very personal about his relationship with Megan Fox and admitted she is his first love.

“After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time,” the 30-year-old rapper explained during his appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.” The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Moving Because Her Unborn Baby Told Her To)

“That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that,” he added. “I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.” (RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox’s Relationship Is Instagram Official)

Kelly continued, “I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star and rapper met earlier this year on the set of filming their movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

And clearly Fox felt similar after revealing on Emmett and Lala Kent’s podcast in July that when she found out the rapper would be in the movie she thought “something was going to come from that.”

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?'” Megan explained. “And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh.'”

“Yeah, because I knew,” she added. “I could feel that some wild s–t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that.”

As previously reported, Fox’s estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, shared in May that the couple had split up after tying the knot in 2010. They have three kids together.