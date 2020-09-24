Meghan Markle Surprises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Wrongly Incarcerated

Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

Markle had a message for ‘AGT‘ finalist Archie Williams, who spent time in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, according to Page Six.

“Hi Archie, I just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week, and it’s not just because we’re partial to the name,” Markle said during her virtual surprise visit.

“A very special message to you, that I’ll probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it is specifically for you, Archie, we are proud of you, and we are rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do,” she continued. “We’re in your corner. Have a good night.” (RELATED: Blind And Autistic ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Gets Golden Buzzer In Emotional Clip)

Williams spent 36 years in prison for a rape he didn’t do, according to CNN. The woman who had been raped and stabbed repeatedly identified Williams as the rapist. Williams maintained that he had been home and asleep at the time.

His case was taken on by the Innocence Project and Williams was released in 2019. After the Innocence Project requested DNA samples be taken from Williams, it was proven that another man in the neighborhood had raped the woman, CNN reported.