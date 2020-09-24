‘My 600-lb. Life’ Star Coliesa McMillian Dead At 41

A woman who appeared on “My 600-lb. Life” has died.

Coliesa McMillion reportedly passed away Tuesday after suffering complications from a recent surgery, according to TMZ. She was 41 years old at the time of her death.

TLC released a statement regarding the death of McMillion.

TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time. — TLC Network (@TLC) September 23, 2020

“TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life. Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time,” the network posted on Twitter.

McMillion first appeared on season eight of “My 600 lb.-Life” in March. She chose to go on the show after suffering a heart attack and losing her husband in a car accident. McMillion also decided to undergo surgery to help in her weight loss. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Gold Rush’ Star Jessie Goins Dies On Set)

“When they got me to the hospital, I was too big to do surgery on,” McMillian said at the time. “So, they never fixed my heart and I know I won’t survive another heart attack unless I lose weight.”

“I’ve allowed food to waste my life,” she said. “Just the hunger and the want and the crave. It’s taken over my life and I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted of this life.”

McMillion suffered complications from the surgery that left her in a coma, according to TMZ. Her family had claimed that she was on a long road to recovery before she passed away Tuesday.