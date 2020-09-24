Former ‘National Treasure’ Executive Explains Why A 3rd Film Hasn’t Been Made

Disney apparently hasn’t made a third “National Treasure” because it can’t find a way to involve the film in theme parks.

As everyone knows, the “National Treasure” movies with Nicolas Cage are some of the greatest movies ever made. They’re like modern day “Indiana Jones” films. Yet, they stopped after the second one was released in 2007. Now, it sounds like we might know why. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Former “National Treasure” production executive Jason Reed told Collider the following about the issues with another film:

What I felt happened is even though the movies were extremely successful and had a really strong fanbase, it’s a movie that gets brought up all the time, the company was never able to capitalize on it as a franchise. It was more of a movie with a sequel and National Treasure 3 would have been another sequel.. They never figured out a way to intergrade it into the parks. It never caught on, even though there were a lot of consumer products, it never caught on as an independent franchise. That makes the numbers look different. It makes it harder to make a company like Disney focus resources on something when they can go make Toy Story or buy a cruise ship

Now, there is some good news here, folks. A third film has reportedly been in the works since 2019, and it seems like we’re destined to get one eventually.

We need Cage back as Benjamin Gates. We just need him back ASAP! It’s one of his greatest roles. Scratch that line!

It’s without a question his best role ever!

Disney, listen up. Nobody cares about your damn theme park. Sure, little kids might love it, but we all love the “National Treasure” movies.

I will never buy a ticket to your theme park. However, I’ll probably see another “National Treasure” movie at least three times in theaters.

So, if Disney ever wants any of my money, the’l be making a new “National Treasure” film. It’s that simple.

Get it done, Disney. Just get it done.