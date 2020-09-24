Quinnipiac Poll Shows Biden Leading By 1% In Ohio, Trailing By 5% In Texas

A new poll released Thursday shows Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Ohio 1 point and trailing by a slim margin in Texas.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed likely voters in Ohio and Texas shows Biden leading Trump 48-47% in Ohio and trailing 50-45 in Texas.

The poll, which surveyed 1,085 likely voters in Ohio and 1,078 likely voters in Texas, was conducted to measure a series of voter opinions on topics including presidential job approval and the president’s handling of the coronavirus.

Voters in Texas are nearly evenly split on Trump’s approval rating indicating a two point difference at 50-48%. Meanwhile, 51% of Ohio respondents disapprove of Trump’s job performance. (RELATED: Trump Overtakes Biden, Reaches New Approval High In Latest Rasmussen Poll)

When asked which candidate would do a better job handling the pandemic Trump holds a 49-47% advantage among Texas voters but trails Biden 50-45% in Ohio.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 17-21 and has a 3% margin of error.

“With six weeks to go until Election Day and most minds made up, Ohio could hinge on a sliver of likely voters who signal they may have a change of heart and the four percent who say they are unsure right now who they’ll back. At this point, it’s a toss-up,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said.

Overall polling in Texas, according to Real Clear Politics polling averages, Trump holds a 3.6% lead in traditionally red Texas. A New York Times/Siena Poll ,conducted between Sept. 16-22, shows Biden trailing Trump by 3%

“It is close but leaning toward Trump in Texas. There are still a slim number of likely voters who are undecided or on the fence about their choice, which could leave just enough wiggle room for either candidate to take Texas’ many electoral votes,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The Republican Party candidate has not lost a presidential race in Texas since Jimmy Carter defeated Gerald Ford in 1976.