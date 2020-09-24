Poll Shows Tight Races In Iowa, Texas, Georgia

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are running close races in Iowa, Texas and Georgia, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows, three states that the president carried in 2016.

Trump leads Biden by three points in Texas and trails Biden by three points in Iowa among likely voters, according to the poll, both of which he won by nine points four years ago. In Georgia, which Trump won by five points, the race is tied at 45% for each candidate, the poll found.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump holds slim leads in all three states, leading Biden by 1.2 points, 0.6 points and 0.9 points in Texas, Georgia and Iowa, respectively,

Though both candidates have invested in critical battlegrounds including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the polls are the latest sign that Trump’s support has eroded in traditionally conservative states, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Presidential Race Stands In Six Critical States)

Biden has strong support from women in all three states, the NYT/Siena poll shows. In Iowa, where Biden leads 45%-42% overall, he leads among women by 14 points. In Texas and Georgia, Biden leads among women by eight and 16 points, respectively.

The poll also showed tight races at the senatorial level across all three states. In Texas, GOP Sen. John Cornyn leads Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar by six points. In Iowa, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst trails Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield by two points.

In Georgia, Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler have slim leads against their election challengers. While Perdue leads Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff by three points, Loeffler leads both GOP Rep. Doug Collins and Rev. Raphael Warnock by four points. The latter race will proceed to a runoff in January between the top two candidates if no candidate gets over 50% of the vote on Nov. 3. (RELATED: These Vulnerable Senators Risk Losing Their Seats, Costing The GOP The Majority)

Though each race remains close at the presidential level, over 90% of those polled said that they already made up their minds about who they would vote for, leaving both Trump and Biden little time to sway the few undecided voters left, according to the NYT.

