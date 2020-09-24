Republican Voter Registration Surges In Battleground State

New data published in the key swing state of Florida, shows that Republican voter registration has surged, closing the gap that Democrats have held for years, Politico reported.

The data, released by the Florida Division of Elections, shows that Republican efforts in the state have cut the Democrats lead to less than 185,000 voters, a difference of just 1.3 percentage points.

Republicans added almost 58,000 new voters in August, a 91 percent increase from August 2016, and a new party record. Comparatively, Democrats registered 41 percent fewer voters than the GOP and six percent less than in August 2016, according to Politico.

In November 2016, Florida Democrats had over 337,000 more voters registered than Republicans the voter registration data shows, in a state that President Donald Trump edged Hillary Clinton out by a little over one percentage point. (RELATED: ABC Poll: Trump Favored Over Biden By 15 Points In Arizona, 11 In Florida To Handle The Economy)

Because of Covid-19, Democrats have suspended their door to door voter-registration efforts, which Trump’s Florida campaign director, Susan Wiles, told Politico has been crucial to the Republican party’s success.

“We did it through the mail, but the main way we had success was at the door, and because the Democrats aren’t meeting people at their doors like our campaign is doing, we are having great success.”

Jason Pizzo, a Democratic state senator from Miami, explained to Politico that there has been virtually no pushback by the Democratic party to combat the effective techniques being used by the GOP.

“There’s been no pushback from us, meaning that for every 100 doors that Republicans have proverbially knocked on, it’s not like they pissed people off to the point where they’ve run to the Democratic Party because they’re pissed at the GOP. It’s shown to be effective.”

According to the latest polls in Florida, the two campaigns are essentially in a dead heat, with Real Clear Politics giving Biden a 1.3 percent average lead over Trump. (RELATED: Florida AG Asks For Investigation After Bloomberg Raises Millions To Restore Felons Vote)

