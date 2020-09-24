Save On Plastic Wrap, Foil And More With This Set Of Reusable Lids

Dropping a few bucks on yet another roll of plastic wrap or a box of plastic baggies may not seem like a big deal, but this expense can really add up over time. Not to mention the fact that it’s harmful to the environment and full of toxic chemicals that may be harmful to your health.

If you’re looking for a safe, cost-effective alternative to plastic wrap, foil, and other food-preserving aids, look no further than this remarkable set by UniLid®. Containing lids of varying shapes and sizes, you can cover up bowls, jars, cans, awkwardly-shaped containers, and even whole fruits without ever having to reach into your kitchen drawer for plastic wrap, foil, or whatever else.

UniLid’s patented kitchen lids are uniquely designed to be incredibly versatile and can fit on a wide variety of containers, bakeware, and more. In fact, each set has five different lids, all capable of twisting and stretching to fit whatever you need them for. Not only are these lids super easy to use, they significantly reduce that dreaded cabinet clutter of countless container lids that fall out the second you open the drawer.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Unlike other reusable lids out there, UniLid’s sets all have day-of-the-week dials, helping you to keep track of leftovers, carry-out meal prep, and so much more — they’re even safe to pop in the microwave and dishwasher! And since each lid is made with BPS-free, environmentally-friendly silicone, you don’t have to worry about contaminating your food or adding to the ever-growing landfills full of plastic.

After making a major splash on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, households are turning to this safe, money-saving food storage method more and more. Just check out the awesome things people are saying about UniLid online!

“These are nice replacement lids for my Pyrex storage contains. A lot of my original lids have started to crack and become brittle after a few years of use. The largest size also works great for covering my bread buttons while rising.” – Michael L.

“I really like this product. It is well designed and easy to use. Helps for all those lidless boxes that I have. Washable, can be used in the microwave. And it really fits everything. And because it is flexible, the fruits do not have to fit perfectly to the box.” – Fima K.