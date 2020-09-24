South Carolina Shares Inspiring Football Hype Video

South Carolina recently dropped an inspiring football hype video.

The Gamecocks tweeted a video about the importance of playing football during the coronavirus pandemic, and how it can unite us all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the sports videos you see today, I can promise this one will be among the best. Give it a watch below.

Even though we can’t all be together, we are once again united. Battle Armor ???? pic.twitter.com/VirET6ti1A — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) September 23, 2020

Damn, is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here all of a sudden? That was a great video, and there’s no other way to put it.

I truly can’t overstate how important it is that football is happening in America. We need it now more than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb) on Sep 23, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

We’ve been through some very tough times in America ever since March. We’ve been battling the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest.

People all over the country need something to unite us. We need something to bring us together, and that’s what college football does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gamecock Football (@gamecockfb) on Aug 26, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

Now more than ever, we need football to happen, and the SEC returns this Saturday. Props to South Carolina for the great video.