Steve Smith Says Working At Taco Bell Stopped Him From Being Shot By A Teammate

Working at Taco Bell saved NFL legend Steve Smith from being shot.

Smith recently appeared on a podcast with Kyle Brandt, and told an absurd story about how a teammate he beat in a fight in college almost shot him. The guy was waiting and ready, but Smith had a shift at Taco Bell to catch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He was waiting in my locker area with a pistol. He was in the locker room waiting basically to shoot me. And if I would have come in, he would’ve shot me, but the fact of the matter is I didn’t show up that day,” Smith explained about the guy he previously beat in a fight.

You can watch his full comments below. It’s an outrageous story.

“10 QUESTIONS” with Steve Smith, Sr. Just listen to this story about how Taco Bell saved him from getting killed. It’s chilling. Full episode https://t.co/hP951bQkW1 pic.twitter.com/FlpDOwcMgx — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 23, 2020

Of all the insane stories I’ve ever heard from pro athletes, this one from Smith, who starred for the Panthers and Ravens, is right near the top. Imagine owing your life to a shift at Taco Bell.

Stop and think about how insane that sentence is. Steve Smith became a legendary NFL WR, and he almost got shot in college over a fight.

The only thing that saved him was going to work at Taco Bell! You couldn’t make this story up if you tried.

Most people think about drunk food when they think about Taco Bell. We think about late night runs with the boys to fill our stomachs after drinking.

Steve Smith thinks about Taco Bell as the location that allowed him to not get shot in the locker room of his JUCO program.

What a wild life to live.

It might be a very long time before we hear a story this crazy again.