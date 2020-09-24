Tennessee Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt Gets 2-Year Extension, Will Make $4.2 Million Annually

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt has agreed to an extension with the Volunteers.

According to ESPN, Pruitt has agreed to a two-year extension that will pay him $4.2 million annually. He’s now tied to Tennessee through the 2025 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pruitt will start his third season with the Vols this Saturday night against South Carolina. The team confirmed the news on Instagram.

Despite Tennessee’s slow start under Pruitt, there’s no doubt at all that the Volunteers are headed in the right direction under his leadership.

Prior to Pruitt arriving in Knoxville, Butch Jones was the head coach, and Tennessee’s football program was descending into utter chaos.

It was painful to watch the Volunteers play.

With Pruitt in control, the Volunteers are absolutely trending in the correct direction. The man knows how to recruit and they ended the 2019 season on a strong not after showing vast improvement.

For right now, there’s no doubt at all that he’s the man for the job.

Now, we’ll have to see if he can keep taking strides forward. Fans should certainly feel good right now.